All prospective national service personnel are hereby requested to visit the Scheme's website www.nss.gov.gh to access their PIN Codes with their respective Index Numbers and Date of Birth and proceed to any branch of ADB bank throughout the country to make a payment of GH¢40.00.

Nurses

For those who resort to PIN Code activation via MTN Mobile Money, payment of GH¢41.00 is required.

It also urged "all prospective National Service Personnel to ensure that they complete their enrolment process on or before Friday, 6th of November 2020."