OccupyGhana petitions OSP to investigate, prosecute businessman who tried to bribe MPs

“We have followed media reports frorn interviews by Joy FM with Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu (MP, Suame, Majority Leader, and Minister for Parliamentary Affairs), and Andy Appiah-Kubi (MP, Asante Akim North), which have been widely circulated by other media portals.

“In these interviews, the MPs alleged that an unnamed, wealthy businessman had attempted to bribe them. That would boat attempt to influence the conduct of MPs in the course of their official duties, a potential corruption offence that falls within the remit of your office,” the petition dated November 3, 2022 reads.

OccupyGhana is urging the OSP to proceed to prosecute the said wealthy businessman if it is established after investigations that he had indeed tried to influence the lawmakers to deviate from their parliamentary duties.

“We wish to draw your attention to these allegations and to petition your good office to investigate these allegations, and if the allegations are established to be true, proceed to prosecute,” the petition added.

Pulse Ghana

It also assured the OSP of its readiness to offer any assistance required to get to the bottom of the matter and ensure that the said businessman faces the rigours of his action.

It would be recalled that the majority leader who doubles as the Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu disclosed in a recent interview with Joy FM that a businessman whose name he did not mention, had entered parliament to bribe his side of the house.