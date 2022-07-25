Omitting Atta Mills' name from Asomdwee Park statue offensive – Haruna

Addressing the press, Iddrissu said it was disappointing to see the new bust bearing the names of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Koku Anyidoho and not the name of Atta Mills.

"The bust of him, John Evans Atta Mills, our respected President, beneath the bust is not his name. It is that of President Akufo-Addo and that is not his [Atta Mills'] name and we find that incredibly unacceptable and offensive," he stated.

However, John Mahama said it is untenable for the tomb of Mills to be renovated without the involvement of his family.

He admonished the government to immediately correct the inscription on the bust by removing the names of Nana Addo and Koku Anyidoho.

"The President and his associates must take immediate steps to go and correct that wrong and that anomaly.

"We find it incredibly unacceptable and incredibly offensive but for the peaceful nature of the late John Mills, I would have just walked there and changed it myself. But that will not be in honour of the late J. E. A. Mills and I learned peace from him," he noted.

Mahama accompanied by stalwarts and supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), joined the family of the late President to eulogize Mills at the Asomdwee Park.

Speaking at the commemoration anniversary, he said "Such a man and his memory are worthy of utmost respect and dignity, even as he rests with his maker. It is therefore a matter of deep regret to me and many others that what should have been a solemn 10th anniversary to celebrate the late former President over his life and draw useful lessons has been heralded by needless controversy about his final resting place."

"Any effort to give a facelift to the Asomdwee park where his mortal remains lie and where we are holding this event should be welcomed, as it is no more than Professor Mills would have deserved for his outstanding contributions to our nation's development and its forward match."