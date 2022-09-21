Pastor Elvis Agyemang's biography: age, wife, Alpha Hour, church, books, net worth

He hails from Tema - Ghana. However, his family later relocated to Kumasi, where he began his early childhood education. Pastor Elvis Agyemang was born into a Christian home with strict Christian values from the Deeper Life Ministry. His love for God and ministry was always evident, even at a tender age. He attended the El-Shaddai model school in Kumasi from nursery through to junior high school.

While in primary school at the El-Shaddai Model school, he started organizing prayer meetings in Class Six and continued until he completed junior high school. He then gained admission to Adventist Senior High School in Kumasi and later to the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Biological Science. He also has an MSc in Religious Studies from Central University.

During his days at the university, he joined the Pentecost Student Association and consistently organized devotions in his hostel for his colleagues. After completing his undergraduate education at KNUST, Pastor Elvis Agyemang taught Biology at the Tema Technical Secondary School and later worked briefly with Acacia Health Insurance before his call to start a church.

Pastor Agyemang Elvis and wife Pulse Ghana

In 2015, the Lord commissioned Pastor Elvis Agyemang to begin a church, Grace Mountain Ministry, through a divine visitation while battling a sickness that almost took his life. On the 6th of June 2015, Pastor Elvis Agyemang began his church ministry with a 32-member membership on the first Saturday of service, which has increased ever since.

For the first 2 years, Pastor Elvis held services as a fellowship, meeting every Saturday morning and Sunday evening until God gave him the green light to begin Sunday morning services as a church. Then, Pastor Elvis Agyemang began to build a new base to accommodate the increasing number of members. This resulted in the church's current well-equipped auditorium, at Ofankor Accra, Ghana, which serves as the headquarters for Grace Mountain Ministry.

Grace Mountain Ministry has branches in Adenta – Accra and Ejisu – Kumasi. Grace Mountain Ministry is established on the foundation of the Word of God, Worship, Prayer, and Holiness with the vision of projecting the love of God in the power of the Spirit.

Since 2018, Pastor Elvis Agyemang has been happily married to Lady Mercy Agyemang. They have four children together. Lady Mercy Agyemang is a chartered accountant and a counsellor. Pastor Elvis Agyemang's wife, Lady Mercy, has been a caring and supportive wife in all his endeavours.

Pastor Elvis Agyemang Pulse Ghana

What is Alpha Hour?

Alpha Hour is a prayer revival ministry hosted by Pastor Agyemang Elvis. On February 7, 2022, Pastor Elvis Agyemang was led by God to begin Alpha Hour, a one-hour online prayer meeting streaming on Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and many other social media platforms. The first Alpha Hour session began on Zoom with over 300 people joining live and then subsequently broadcast over various other social media platforms.

Pastor Elvis Agyemang Pulse Ghana

Currently, the Alpha Hour program brings together over eighty-three thousand people (83,000) from all over the world to pray and make intercession at midnight each day excluding Sundays, making him the most watched live streamer in Ghana, according to Ghana web, Pulse Ghana and AmeyawDebrah.com. Pastor Elvis Agyemang’s Alpha Hour prayer revival has birthed so many unbelievable testimonies since its inception and continues to draw many more into prayer from all over the world.

Books written by Pastor Elvis Agyemang:

Pastor Elvis Agyemang is the author of five spirit-filled books: