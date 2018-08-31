Pastor Mensa Otabil turns 59 today

news

General overseer of the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC), Pastor Mensa Otabil has turned 59 today, August 31, 2018.

Born in 1959 to Dinah and Lloyd Otabil in Sekondi-Takoradi, Otabil is the 3rd of five children, and his impact in various spheres including religion, public speaking, philanthropy, and education have seen him adjudged Most Influential Person in Ghana (2015), several honorary degrees, a Millennium Excellence Award, as well as the state award, Order of the Volta (Religion) in 2007.

Known as one of the most respected pastors in Ghana, Pastor Otabil uses his platform to address problems in Ghana and Africa as a whole - a move which has got him branded as a politician.

He is the founder and Chancellor of Central University College, and the Chief Executive Officer of Otabil and Associates, an executive and leadership growth consultancy.

He is married to Joy, and his father to four children: Sompa, Nhyira, Yoofi and Baaba Aseda.

In a Facebook post, he wrote: "You show me the path of life; in Your presence is fullness of joy; at Your right hand are pleasures forevermore. I will give thanks to you LORD with all my heart; I will tell of all your wonderful deeds. I will worship toward Your holy temple, and praise Your name for Your loving kindness and Your truth; for You have magnified Your word above all Your name.

"Yes, you have been with me from birth; from my mother’s womb you have cared for me. No wonder I am always praising you! My life is an example to many, because you have been my strength and protection. That is why I can never stop praising you; I declare your glory all day long for the great things that you have done, and for greater things that you are about to do.

"Psalm 16:11, 9:1, 138:2, 71:6‭-‬8"