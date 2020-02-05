The hospital has a lot of challenges including the lack of beds, infrastructure, and other medical needs.

The situation has forced pregnant women from patronizing services of the facility, therefore, they preferred to be attended to by traditional birth attendants at home.

Jordan Yunbow Michael, a Senior Community Nurse in Charge of the facility told Accra-based Starr FM that "We lack a lot of things. Our mothers when they come for an antenatal visit, with the bed, we put two benches together and ask them to lie on it so that we do whatever we have to do for them. So here, we need an examination bed."

He said "you have to travel to a community to conduct delivery because they wish to sit in the house for a TBA to attend to them than coming to the facility. With our case too, it is only head in the vagina that you can assist. The reasons why they sit home are many but it all bounces back to education which we are doing hence seeing improvement in antenatal."

The lack of electricity in Bonkro community despite the government's promise to connect the community to the national grid is also a major setback to quality healthcare delivery.

The nurses quarters, he said is congested adding that a building project to accommodate them is at a standstill due to lack of funds to complete it.

"Ever since I came to the Community, we have just two rooms that we use as accommodation. One room is for pharmacy, the same room for consulting, the same room for the antenatal, the same room for the postnatal, same room for adolescent health. The other storeroom is where I perch myself. So I sleep with the drugs. In September, I had staff but because of accommodation challenge he is hiding somewhere," he added.

He appealed to the government to come to their aid to solve their challenges.