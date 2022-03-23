PRESEC shapes you for the future – Akwasi Aboagye touts alma matter

“Going to KNUST was my first time leaving Accra and I don’t think I faced any challenges adjusting to a new environment because of the training I received from my time at Presec,” stated.

He reiterated that Presec has produced some of the nation’s brightest scholars and businessmen.

“Presec has produced a number of Ghana’s best scholars. But when you attend Presec, you receive a training regime which builds you for the future,” he shared in an interview on the Yleaderboard Series aired on Y107.9FM’s Myd Morning Show with host Rev. Erskine.

He explained that in Presec, students came together to study and learn from their colleagues, adding that, with this foundation, it was easier for him to focus during his stay at KNUST.

Keeping to the foundation built in Presec, Akwasi Aboagye surrounded himself with a group of study partners “where the principle was for us to have a minimum of an hour reading time daily. Adjusting to life in KNUST wasn’t really a big issue for me. It was a time for me to be out of home and enjoy some freedom.”