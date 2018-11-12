Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Recent protests are a cause for concern - NDC MP

  • Published:
Dominic Akuritinga Ayine ( Bolgatanga East) play

Dominic Akuritinga Ayine ( Bolgatanga East)

Dr. Dominic Ayine, the Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga East, has described the recent protests by students of KNUST and residents of Adentan as a cause for concern.

He said he has no issue with citizens rights to demonstrate, however, if the protests do not fall within the arms of the law, it should a worry for everyone.

“What is happening now must give us cause for concern, because at the end of the day, the rights that have been enshrined in the constitution must be exercised within the boundaries prescribed by the constitution itself and that means taking account of, for instance not disturbing public peace, not destroying public property, not doing anything that endangers the lives and limbs of others,” he said.

Dr. Ayine, a former deputy Attorney General under President John Mahama, said this in relation to the blocking of the Madina-Adentan highway last Thursday.

READ ALSO: Six contractors grab Adentan-Madina highway footbridge contract

Residents in the area burned tyres and demonstrated after a 19-year old female student from the West Africa Senior High School, WASS was killed by a car.

Residents along the stretch have been agitating for footbridges to be fixed on the N4 highway where they claim over a hundred pedestrians have been knocked down by speeding vehicles.

Dr Ayine sues IGP, Controller play

Dr Ayine sues IGP, Controller

 

After the protest, the government subsequently announced that work will commence on the uncompleted footbridges on the Madina-Adenta highway from next week to forestall further fatalities on that route.

“Work is to be done on an accelerated basis with multiple contractors to ensure quick completion,” a statement from the inter-ministerial Committee on Roads and Highways, Transport and Interior stated.

