Roads Minister Amoako-Attah promises to expand Accra-Tema motorway into 10-lane

Amoako-Attah addressing Parliament on Friday, June 17, 2022, said "The future programme is to expand the existing motorway to a 10-lane.

"It will comprise of free-way, access control, three urban highways, and a number of footbridges for pedestrian crossing."

The Accra-Tema motorway has deteriorated and has become a death trap, with high traffic growth and encroachment of right-of-way, and unless serious efforts are made by the Government to save this vital national asset, traffic build-up and inconveniences to commuters will soon dwarf what exists on other heavily trafficked streets in Accra.

Poor land-use development, excessive axle loading, and substandard maintenance practices are pushing the motorway into an irreversible destructive spiral, posing major threats to productivity and national security.

The 19-kilometre motorway is the oldest paved road in Ghana.

Being a concrete pavement, it is more expensive to construct than asphalt or other bituminous surface roads, but it is more economical to operate over the long term. It is longer lasting, stronger, and requires minimal maintenance.