RTI bill campaigner Elvis Darko arrested

Media practitioner and campaigner of the Right to Information (RTI) Bill, Elvis Darko has been arrested.

The Editor of the Finder newspaper who doubles as the Interim Steering Committee of the Media Coalition was arrested by a joint police and military officer squad on the premises of parliament on Thursday, November 15, 2018, for unlawful picketing.

Elvis Darko and the coalition had gone to parliament to picket to register their displeasure over failure to pass the bill into law.

The coalition on October 30, were denied entry into Parliament when the group stormed the legislative house to register their displeasure over failure to pass the bill into law.

The formation of the coalition follows the foot-dragging tactics of the two previous parliaments in passing the RTI Bill.