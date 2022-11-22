According to myjoyonline.com, Joseph Asante, a form one student drowned in the Konkoon river while attempting to fetch water to bathe.
SHS student drowns while fetching water from river due to shortage
Water shortage compelled a student of Gyaase SHS in the Assin North District of the Central Region to fetch water from a river, leading to his drowning.
Authorities of the school are reported as saying that the taps have been shut for a while and there was no mechanised borehole to serve as a backup. It is also reported that the river becomes the only source of water whenever there is a shortage of the basic essential commodity.
Confirming the incident to Accra-based Adom FM, Assin North Educational Director, Dr Juliet Otami Boateng said Joseph Asante was pronounced dead at the St. Francis Hospital where he had been rushed for treatment.
“We were shocked by the news of his death so we conducted some investigations. That Saturday morning the school’s tap was flowing. However, it was announced that they were going to close it. He later asked permission to go with his mate to fetch water for their bath. It was at the stream that he slipped and fell and drowned. His body was retrieved but was pronounced dead at the St. Francis Hospital,” she said as quoted by myjoyonline.com.
Following the demise of the student, Dr Otami Boateng promised that a borehole will be provided which will serve as backup to cater for the school in times of water shortage.
