Soldier's stray bullet kills nursing mother at funeral, injures baby

Andreas Kamasah

A nursing mother and her baby were hit by a stray bullet from gunfire by a soldier at a funeral, leading to her untimely death at Manso Datano in the Amansie South District of the Ashanti Region.

According to myjoyonline.com, the sad incident occurred on Saturday morning as the said military officer allegedly discharged live ammunition on mourners.

The news website reports that the deceased, 30-year-old Felicia Danquah and her child were hit by a stray bullet when one of four soldiers attacked residents who were observing the interment of a colleague.

The person at whose funeral the shooting incident took place is said to have died after falling into an illegal mining pit three months ago.

Recounting how the fatal shooting happened, Kwame Amponsah, the assembly member for the area said that the yet-to-be-identified soldier ran after the mourners and physically assaulted an onlooker before firing shots into the air to disperse the residents.

In the course of the gunshots, one of the bullets hit the ground, deflected and hit the nursing mother in the stomach while her baby who was strapped on her back suffered a gunshot wound in the palm.

The incident has angered residents who are now demanding the withdrawal of the military deployment.

Officers of the Ashanti Regional Police headquarters have visited the bereaved family and assured them that there will be an investigation and the perpetrators will be brought to book.

It is not clear what triggered the shooting, but an uneasy calm has returned to the community.

