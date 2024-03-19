ADVERTISEMENT
Son of Prof. Adu Boahen robbed and killed at East Legon residence

Emmanuel Tornyi

Tragedy has befallen the family of the late Professor Albert Adu-Boahen, the historian and first New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential candidate, as his son, Christopher Adu Boahen, was robbed and fatally attacked at their residence in East Legon, a suburb of Accra.

Armed intruders forcefully, reports by Asaaseradio.com stated entered Christopher's home, thoroughly ransacked the premises, and tragically ended his life during the ordeal.

The report referenced a Facebook post by the 1995 year group of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), where Christopher had pursued studies in electrical engineering.

Announcing the sudden demise of Christopher, the post said "Sad to announce the untimely passing of our classmate, Christopher. Wicked persons entered his home, ransacked the place, and robbed him of his life. His home, at East Legon, has been barricaded by the police and declared a crime scene.

"May the soul of our brother find rest in the Lord. Bad news for a Monday morning but let’s keep our spirits up and look forward to a great week."

