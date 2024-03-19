Son of Prof. Adu Boahen robbed and killed at East Legon residence

The report referenced a Facebook post by the 1995 year group of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), where Christopher had pursued studies in electrical engineering.

Announcing the sudden demise of Christopher, the post said "Sad to announce the untimely passing of our classmate, Christopher. Wicked persons entered his home, ransacked the place, and robbed him of his life. His home, at East Legon, has been barricaded by the police and declared a crime scene.