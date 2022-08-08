The Special Prosecutor also directed the opening of a wider investigation in respect of the issuance of the tax liabilities.

The amount represents a shortfall in import duties the frozen foods company paid to the state.

Pulse Ghana

The OSP faulted a Deputy Commissioner of Customs in charge of Operations, Joseph Adu Kyei, for issuing what it described as unlawful customs advance ruling which reduced the benchmark values of the frozen foods imported by Labianca Limited, thereby reducing the company’s tax obligations to the state, reports Graphic Online’s Emmanuel Ebo Hawkson.