According to them, they are not satisfied with the police investigations.

A family member and spokesperson of one of the families, Michael Grant Hayford said "Apart from the fact that the families get information in the media almost two months since the Director General of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Commissioner of Police Mrs Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, made the announcement that the department had identified the location of the girls, nothing has been said or heard from the police."

He added: "At least if an official from the government had come to speak to the parents of the girls, they would have known without a doubt that the government sympathises with them. This is very sad."

This was made known when a child-centred organisation, Child Rights International (CRI) paid a visit to the families over the weekend.

Addressing the media at a press conference on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, the Director-General of the CID, DCOP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah said the police has discovered the location of the three kidnapped girls in Takoradi.

She indicated that the police will not disclose the whereabouts of the girls for their safety.

"It's taken us over three months to even identify where the ladies are, and what we don’t want to do is do anything that will jeopardise the safety of that. So we are working very hard. All the stakeholders who are supposed to be on board are on board and hopefully, the girls will be brought back safe and sound," she said.

But one of the relations of the kidnapped girls said the families were hurt and disappointed that since the announcement, no communication had been made to the girls’ parents regarding the matter.