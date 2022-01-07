RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Teacher finds over GH¢6,000 in Ghana Must Go bag and returns it to owner

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

Madina Adutwumwaa Asare, also known as Teacher Ewuraama, who is committed to making sure that children love school has found a bag containing over GH¢6,000.

Teacher Ewuraama
Teacher Ewuraama

The young female teacher used her social media handles to raise donations to provide for the overlooked and underprivileged at the school found $1000 dollars in a bag but she returned the money to the owner.

The teacher known for her creative way of welcoming her pupils to school every morning and called teacher Ewuraama has been impacting the lives of her pupils in her own special way.

Last year, she raised over GH¢4500 to pay the fees for the children because their parents lost their jobs to the COVID-19 pandemic.

