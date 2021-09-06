During the exercise, 17 drivers were arrested for flouting several road traffic regulations including dangerous driving, driving on the shoulders and verges of the road, unauthorized use of sirens and beacon lights, among others.
Tema-Shai Hills Akosombo highway: Police declare "war" against road traffic indiscipline
The Motor Traffic and Transport Department of the Ghana police service as part of its ongoing special exercise, "war" against road traffic indiscipline, deployed police personnel to ensure free flow of traffic on the Tema-Afariwa-Shai hills- Akosombo stretch (N2) Highway in the evening of Saturday, September 4, 2021.
The vehicles, some of which included 4x4 V8's have been impounded at the Ashaiman Tulaku Divisional Motor Traffic and Transport Department while the drivers are being processed for court.
The Police Administration cautions all drivers who ply that stretch and other major highways to strictly adhere to road traffic regulations as defaulters would be arrested and prosecuted.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh