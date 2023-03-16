This is an unfortunate travesty of justice — Anas speaks after losing to Kennedy Agyapong

Kennedy Agyapong dedicated his joy to former Ghana Football Association (GFA) president, Kwasi Nyantakyi.

On Wednesday, March 15, 2023, the Accra High Court dismissed the 25 million defamation lawsuit Anas filed against the lawmaker cum businessman in 2018.

He claimed in the lawsuit that Agyapong defamed him in a documentary he aired on various platforms titled “Who watches the watchman”. Anas prayed the court to award damages against Agyapong and compelled him to clear his name.

However, the High Court presided over by Justice Eric Baah held that Anas Aremeyaw Anas failed to prove that Ken Agyapong defamed him by airing the documentary.

In the court's view, the documentary in question rather exposed shady deals in that Anas and his associates was involved.

In a lengthy ruling, the court said that Agyapong provided sufficient evidence to prove that the Anas used the findings of his work to solicit money from persons implicated in the evidence gathered in his investigations.

It added that evidence also proved that those who were able to pay the sums of money demanded by Anas and his associates got exempted from videos that were shown to the public.

The court concluded that what Anas is engaged in is not investigative journalism but rather "investigative terrorism" and that Agyapong was justified to call Anas "a blackmailer, corrupt, an extortionist, and evil".

But Tiger Eye PI reacting to the ruling said: "We find the court decision an unfortunate travesty of justice and very inimical to the administration of justice and fairness. If for nothing at all made an allegation of murder against Anas."