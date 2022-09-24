Three more students arrested in connection with Katanga, Conti riots

The court issued a bench warrant that had them picked up by the police following investigations into the Katanga and Conti, which led to some school properties including cars being damaged.

Meanwhile, some sanctions have been meted out to culprits who were involved in the riots by the school's investigative committee that was set up to look into the incident.

According to a statement realized by the police, all persons that are found to be involved in the KNUST campus riot will be dealt with.

“We would like to assure the public that all the perpetrators in the disturbances will be brought to justice,”