The three Emmanuel Appiah Amoah, Eugene Noamesi, and Kwabena Kwarteng Amaniampong are standing trial for their connection hall riot that happened on August 18 on campus.
Three more students arrested in connection with Katanga, Conti riots
Friday, September 23 the Asokore Mampong District Court remanded into police custody three students of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUTS) following the clash between Katanga and Conti halls.
The court issued a bench warrant that had them picked up by the police following investigations into the Katanga and Conti, which led to some school properties including cars being damaged.
Meanwhile, some sanctions have been meted out to culprits who were involved in the riots by the school's investigative committee that was set up to look into the incident.
According to a statement realized by the police, all persons that are found to be involved in the KNUST campus riot will be dealt with.
“We would like to assure the public that all the perpetrators in the disturbances will be brought to justice,”
The court presided over by her worship Hilda Esther Wryter has asked the accused persons to reappear on Monday, October 10, 2022.
