He said the DNA results of some body parts found at the premises of the main suspect proved to be that of missing girls.
Here's everything you need to know about how this unfortunate incident happened.
- First to be kidnapped was Priscilla Blessing Bentum, 21 years, on 17th August, 2018 at Kansaworodo
- Second to be kidnapped was Ruth Love Quayson, 18 years, on 4th December, 2018 at Butumagyebu junction
- Third to be kidnapped: Priscilla Mantebea Koranchie, 18 years, on 21st December, 2018 at Nkroful
- Sam Udeotuk Wills, a Nigerian on 22nd December, was arrested at Kasaworodo two weeks after the kidnapping but escaped on 30th December, 2018.
- Between 1st to 3rd January, social media and traditional media took up the issue demanding investigation into the kidnappings and the escaping.
- First demonstration by relations and friends of kidnapped girls as well as Takoradi residents demanded investigation and prosecution of officers on duty on 4th January morning.
- On the same 4th January, 2019 after a two-week ultimatum was given for officers on duty to produce him, the police rearrested the escapee, Sam Udeotuk.
- Suspect appeared before Takoradi District Court on 9th January, 2019 on charges of Escaping Unlawful Custody, Resist Arrest and Destroying public property which he pleaded not guilty and was remanded.
- Suspect reappear before court on 16th January, 2019 on charges.
- The CID boss, COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah announced that the police have found the girls and they know their whereabout
- In August 2019, suspect admits to kidnapping 3 girls.
- Rotten human parts were found behind the house of the accused suspect Sam Udoetuk Wills who lived at Kansaworodo in Takoradi.
- Government commences process of testing the DNA of the body parts that were found.
- On 16th September, the acting IGP announced that the DNA results confirms the death of the girls.