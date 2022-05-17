RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Two other drivers arrested with Barker-Vormawor pleaded guilty to reckless driving - Police

Authors:

Evans Effah

The lead convener of the #FixTheCountry Movement, Oliver Barker-Vormawor, was arrested Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at East Legon under Bridge for inconsiderate and reckless driving.

Oliver Barker-Vormawor
Oliver Barker-Vormawor

He was arrested together with other drivers who pleaded guilty when they were put before the Madina District Court. They were fined GHc300 each.

Recommended articles

Oliver Barker-Vormawor who was driving a Toyota Duat vehicle pleaded not guilty and was granted bail in the sum of GHc30,000 with two sureties.

The road exercise by the police is part of a campaign to rid the roads of indiscipline and reckless driving.

Other high profile personalities who have been arrested as part of the exercise included Rev. Lawrence Tetteh, former Works and Housing Minister, Samuel Atta-Akyea and former Energy Minister, Emmanuel Kofi Buah.

The police say the exercise is being done without recourse to personalities or status.

Meanwhile, Barker-Vormawor has also said he has been arrested three times this year alone for his activism works.

He added that following those arrests, he has equally been sued three times – twice by the Ghana Police Service and once by the Electoral Commissioner.

Authors:

Evans Effah Evans Effah Evans Effah is Editor at Pulse.com.gh. He is a digital journalist, with interest in politics, business and sports. He has over 6 years experience in journalism.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Body of 24-year-old Cape Coast Technical University student found without genitals

Police carry dead body

64-year-old man arrested in a 'Rambo style' for allegedly criticising Supreme Court judge

Police

Marwako apologizes for food poisoning, foots medical bills of victims

Marwako food

19 SHS students hospitalised after being injured for not attending church service on time

Student beaten (File photo)