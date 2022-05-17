Two other drivers arrested with Barker-Vormawor pleaded guilty to reckless driving - Police

Oliver Barker-Vormawor who was driving a Toyota Duat vehicle pleaded not guilty and was granted bail in the sum of GHc30,000 with two sureties.

The road exercise by the police is part of a campaign to rid the roads of indiscipline and reckless driving.

Other high profile personalities who have been arrested as part of the exercise included Rev. Lawrence Tetteh, former Works and Housing Minister, Samuel Atta-Akyea and former Energy Minister, Emmanuel Kofi Buah.

The police say the exercise is being done without recourse to personalities or status.

Meanwhile, Barker-Vormawor has also said he has been arrested three times this year alone for his activism works.