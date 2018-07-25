Pulse.com.gh logo
Police Brutalities a shame on the national psyche – Victoria Hamah


Human Right Abuse Police Brutalities a 'shame' on the national psyche – Victoria Hamah

According to her, such actions are unacceptable and tend to undermine “the broad questions of citizenship rights and social justice”.

Police Brutalities a shame on the national psyche – Victoria Hamah play

Police Brutalities a shame on the national psyche – Victoria Hamah

Former deputy Minister of Communication, Victoria Hamah, has condemned the recent trend of police brutalities against suspected criminals, describing the situation as a “shame” on the national psyche.

According to her, such actions are unacceptable and tend to undermine “the broad questions of citizenship rights and social justice”.

Her comments were in relation to the recent killing of seven suspected armed robbers at Asawase by a team of Police officers, as well as last week’s assault of a nursing mother at a Midlands Savings and Loans branch at Shiashie.

READ ALSO: Police Assault: Akua Donkor to defend police officer for assaulting nursing mother

She held that the growing rate of violence against citizens is as a result of some “normative ideals” of society which regrettably seem to express violence.

Ms. Hamah was speaking at the second Progressive Organisation for Women Advancement (POWA) forum, held at the British Council.

Former Communications Minister, Victoria Hamah play

Former Communications Minister, Victoria Hamah

 

“These isolated incidents, as well as other similar occurrences in the past, are not mutually exclusive. Rather, they are intrinsically linked to the normative ideals governing the use and expression of violence in our society,” she said.

“Even more worrying is the unfortunate reality of acceptance and tolerance of the use of violence in the Ghanaian society especially within the domestic environment as well as police brutalities against suspected criminals.”

The women’s right activist also lamented the loopholes in Ghana’s justice system, citing her personal experience with an alleged conman called Faith Mensah Tekpor.

She explained that despite the evidences against Mr. Tekpor – who she has accused of drugging her with the intention of sexual abuse and black – the Police has still failed to put him behind bars.

READ ALSO: Video: Police in bloody clash with ‘okada’ riders at Ashaiman

She urged victims of assault and violence, especially women, to be bold enough to come out and speak for the culprits to be arrested.

“I have come to understand that attempts at prosecution of these matters invariably fail due to lack of cooperation by the female victims,” she urged.

“…in the case of Mr. Faith Mensah Tekpor, I wish to express my disappointment at the lack of seriousness the Police Service has attached to the matter as well as the unwarranted sensationalism the media has given to a matter of this serious nature which borders on the security and dignity of Ghanaian women.”

She further noted that the challenges go beyond the confines of law enforcement measures, adding “apart from the loopholes in our justice system, the situation is made worse by backward sociocultural outlook; thus, women lack the will, courage and the confidence to assist when prosecution is crucial”.

