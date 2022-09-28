RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Video: Heavy rainfall destroys properties at Bantama

Emmanuel Tornyi

Urban flooding has become a major problem in many parts of the country due to its social economic and environmental impact.

Some unfortunate drivers were also held up by the rains, with the flooded roads preventing them from driving home safely.

In areas like Bantama, Atonsu, and Tafo in the Ashanti Region, the rains were so severe that they left some residents stranded after their homes were covered in a pool of water.

In some parts of the region, floods seem to occur every year, which adversely affects livelihoods, property, infrastructure, and lives and renders many people homeless.

Tremendous rain which began early in the morning on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, has flooded some parts of Bantama in the Ashanti region.

Watch the video below:

