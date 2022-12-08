We didn’t find any evidence against Ofori-Atta in censure investigations – KT Hammond

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin in his opening remarks said, “Honourable Members, both the Constitution and the Standing Orders require that the Minister against whom a vote of censure motion is moved is entitled to be heard in defence.”

He said the committee has vindicated his decision and allayed the fears of a section of Ghanaians who had thought otherwise.

“The information I have shared with you and the public leaves me in no doubt whatsoever that the procedure adopted by the referral of the matter to the ad-hoc committee for inquiry is well rooted in law. I am convinced that the public hearing conducted by the committee has vindicated my decision and allayed the fears of all those who had thought otherwise. Fortified by this conviction, I rule that the referral of the motion to pass a resolution on a vote of censure on the Minister of Finance to an ad-hoc committee for inquiry is proper and in accordance with the law”, he stated.

Debating the motion in Parliament, Dr. Dominic Ayine, who was also a co-chair of the ad-hoc committee insisted that they had “unassailable evidence” but were compelled to build consensus on the motion.

Adding to the debate, the Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, said the Minority is “acting in bad fate”.