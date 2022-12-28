Earlier, the Ghana Police Service reminded the general public, including all religious leaders, especially pastors that public pronouncement of doom prophecies remains a crime and anyone who engages in it during end-of-year church services will be arrested and dealt with according to the law.
We won't be cowed into silence – Prophet Gaisie reacts to no doom prophecy warning
Prophet Nigel Gaisie, the leader of the True Word Prophetic Fire Ministries has bared his teeth at the Police over its latest statement on prophecies.
In a statement issued by the law enforcement agency on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, it said "As the year 2022 draws to a close, we wish to once again entreat the general public, especially faith-based groups to ensure continuous compliance with the law as it relates to the communication of prophecies.
"Let us continue to remember that whereas we have the right to practice our faith in religion, freedom of worship, and speech, this right must not be exercised in violation of the rights of others and the public interest."
The statement went further to commend religious organizations and leaders for complying with the law over the past year that the Police Service intensified its enforcement.
It added that going forward, the service has adopted December 27 of every year as a day for reminders against the violation of the law that frowns on illegal communications.
Nigel Gaisie in a rebuttal reaction likened the actions of the police to what transpired when the Biblical King Ahab was in charge.
He directed the Ghana Police Service to focus its time and resources on solving some major crimes that rocked the country.
He said "Ghana Police Service Should be busy arresting all the criminals in government who are making life soo hard for the common man. Again, there are more serious cases that have a national interest like Who killed J.B., like the political actors who have made our once good drinking water turned into Choco milo galamsey. The attention of the police there is not the best to say tho. Like the Ayawaso Wuogon by-elections, the people who inflicted pains (harm) on the ordinary citizen are still walking freely, with all the evidence."
"The role of the prophetic or prophets in nation-building cannot be underestimated or disrespected. Suffice to say, the hallmark of every prophet is BOLDNESS FROM ABOVE Hence, I suggest to all prophets to be led by the Holy spirit on 31st December Night/dawn and be circumspect because of the evil times, no prophet of God should be cowed into silence or be afraid," he added.
