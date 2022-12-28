We won't be cowed into silence – Prophet Gaisie reacts to no doom prophecy warning

In a statement issued by the law enforcement agency on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, it said "As the year 2022 draws to a close, we wish to once again entreat the general public, especially faith-based groups to ensure continuous compliance with the law as it relates to the communication of prophecies.

"Let us continue to remember that whereas we have the right to practice our faith in religion, freedom of worship, and speech, this right must not be exercised in violation of the rights of others and the public interest."

The statement went further to commend religious organizations and leaders for complying with the law over the past year that the Police Service intensified its enforcement.

It added that going forward, the service has adopted December 27 of every year as a day for reminders against the violation of the law that frowns on illegal communications.

Nigel Gaisie in a rebuttal reaction likened the actions of the police to what transpired when the Biblical King Ahab was in charge.

He directed the Ghana Police Service to focus its time and resources on solving some major crimes that rocked the country.

He said "Ghana Police Service Should be busy arresting all the criminals in government who are making life soo hard for the common man. Again, there are more serious cases that have a national interest like Who killed J.B., like the political actors who have made our once good drinking water turned into Choco milo galamsey. The attention of the police there is not the best to say tho. Like the Ayawaso Wuogon by-elections, the people who inflicted pains (harm) on the ordinary citizen are still walking freely, with all the evidence."