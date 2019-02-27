The unions said the project will deprive them of their dignity.

Under the GPS project, a total of 100 selected public schools in the Ashanti, Northern, Central and Greater Accra Regions would be handed over to private school operators to manage.

The project is expected to commence in September 2019.

The teacher unions including the Teachers & Educational Workers Union of Ghana (TEWU), the Coalition of Concerned Teachers (CCT-GH), the National Association of Graduate Teachers, NAGRAT, and the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) have cautioned the government against the implementation of the GPS project.

READ MORE: JHS and SHS graduates won't be awarded Diploma Certificate - MoE

President of the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), Angel Carbonu maintains that the teacher unions will use every available means to stop the implementation of the GPS project.

In an interview on Accra-based Class FM, he said "The agreement is attempting to hand over public basic schools to foreign, private and local businessmen and women, by so doing commercialising and commodifying education at the basic school and it intends to start with 100 schools come this September.

"These private participants are going to be head and managers of the schools and they are at liberty to decide whether they want to use Ghana Education Service teachers or not.

"Our jobs are at stake, the powers of the bargaining of our conditions of service are at stake, therefore, our being as teachers are at stake and as a matter of that we will have to use any means available to us under the ambit of the law to fight this."

The General Secretary of GNAT, David Ofori Acheampong, on his part explained that the move is aimed at commercializing and eventually privatizing public education in Ghana, thus their call for it to be aborted.

READ MORE: Over 70 students of St. Vincent College of Education sacked for performing poorly

He said "The project is purported to last for three years after which it may be institutionalized permanently. The unions find the Ghana partnership project as a subtle and eventual privatization, commercialization and commodification of public education in Ghana. We are amazed that the government is trumpeting the implementation of the project. In all these endeavors, the major stakeholders, GNAT, NAGRAT, TEWU and CCT-GH have not been involved in the two-year planning process of the project. We find this unfortunate and unacceptable."