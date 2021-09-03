We’ll make sure NDC supporters are not included in the current security services recruitment – NPP Chairman

According to him, they will block entry of persons who are deemed critics of the government and known supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).
Nurudeen Fuseini, the Bono East Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party has disclosed that the party will make sure the current recruitments into the security services will be more of members of the party.
In an interview monitored by Accra based Adom FM, Mr. Fuseini said: “As you’re aware, recruitments into the security services are underway. I encourage all party members to send in their applications. If you had ever come out as an NDC supporter to criticize the NPP, we will fish you out and remove your application”, the Chairman declared.
“I have to be honest with you, for us as a party in the region, we will disregard the so-called due process, we are going to apply our set of party rules because we are in power,” he added.
In a related development, COP Bright Oduro, a former Director-General of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service has refuted suggestions that paying GHS100 to get forms to enlist into the security services is fleecing.
Speaking on Class91.3FM’s Class Morning Show, COP Oduro said: “The GHS100 is even, I think, on the low side”.
Explaining his stance, he said: “These large numbers that have applied for the police cannot all be handled in Accra here, so I’m sure wherever you are, the region from which you applied, you’ll have to attend body selection and officers are going there to do body selection and to screen and vet them and I’m sure it is part of this charge that they are going to use.”
“I don t know whether they [police] are not being given some subventions or they are not being given money to run some of these things because all these things should come from central government and I don’t know if they have not been given money, so, if they have not been given money for this kind of recruitment process then of course they need to fund, they need to find means of doing this themselves and so part of this money I’m sure is going to be used to cater for the officers or the police teams that will go round the country to do the screening, or vetting or recruitment…”.
