We’ll make sure NDC supporters are not included in the current security services recruitment – NPP Chairman

In an interview monitored by Accra based Adom FM, Mr. Fuseini said: “As you’re aware, recruitments into the security services are underway. I encourage all party members to send in their applications. If you had ever come out as an NDC supporter to criticize the NPP, we will fish you out and remove your application”, the Chairman declared.

“I have to be honest with you, for us as a party in the region, we will disregard the so-called due process, we are going to apply our set of party rules because we are in power,” he added.

In a related development, COP Bright Oduro, a former Director-General of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service has refuted suggestions that paying GHS100 to get forms to enlist into the security services is fleecing.

Speaking on Class91.3FM’s Class Morning Show, COP Oduro said: “The GHS100 is even, I think, on the low side”.

Explaining his stance, he said: “These large numbers that have applied for the police cannot all be handled in Accra here, so I’m sure wherever you are, the region from which you applied, you’ll have to attend body selection and officers are going there to do body selection and to screen and vet them and I’m sure it is part of this charge that they are going to use.”