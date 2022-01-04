RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

We’ll revive the economy this year - Dr. Bawumia assures Ghanaians

Authors:

Evans Annang

The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has assured of a better economic performance by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government this year.

Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia
Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

He said the Akufo-Addo led government will work assiduously to put the economy back on track.

Speaking in Accra, Dr. Bawumia said though the COVID-19 pandemic has derailed some of government’s economic plans, it is working hard to restore them.

“In the coming year, we will continue to strive to get the economy back on track from the shackles of COVID-19,” Dr Bawumia said.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia
Dr Mahamudu Bawumia Pulse Ghana

He added “We are also committed to our inclusive governance of the past five years, which has seen us invest in education and other sectors of the country”.

In Ghana, the outbreak impacted on businesses, forcing some operators to announce business shutdown or lay-offs.

Authors:

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

