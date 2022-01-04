We’ll revive the economy this year - Dr. Bawumia assures Ghanaians

Speaking in Accra, Dr. Bawumia said though the COVID-19 pandemic has derailed some of government’s economic plans, it is working hard to restore them.

“In the coming year, we will continue to strive to get the economy back on track from the shackles of COVID-19,” Dr Bawumia said.

Pulse Ghana

He added “We are also committed to our inclusive governance of the past five years, which has seen us invest in education and other sectors of the country”.