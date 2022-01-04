He said the Akufo-Addo led government will work assiduously to put the economy back on track.
We’ll revive the economy this year - Dr. Bawumia assures Ghanaians
The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has assured of a better economic performance by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government this year.
Speaking in Accra, Dr. Bawumia said though the COVID-19 pandemic has derailed some of government’s economic plans, it is working hard to restore them.
“In the coming year, we will continue to strive to get the economy back on track from the shackles of COVID-19,” Dr Bawumia said.
He added “We are also committed to our inclusive governance of the past five years, which has seen us invest in education and other sectors of the country”.
In Ghana, the outbreak impacted on businesses, forcing some operators to announce business shutdown or lay-offs.
