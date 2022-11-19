According to the police investigation, the driver of the Daf truck, carrying logs from the Prestea Huni Valley end of the road, lost control upon reaching Bogoso while negotiating a curve with the logs falling on the five other vehicles.
W/R: One person confirmed dead in Bogoso accident
One person has been confirmed dead with four others injured in a ghastly accident involving a Daf truck and five other vehicles at Bogoso in the Western region on Saturday, November 19, 2022.
Personnel of the MTTD are on the grounds and the road has since been open to traffic.
The Ghana National Fire Service is assisting to rescue the victims believed to be trapped in the accident vehicles.
Efforts are underway to get the driver of Daf's truck, who is on the run, arrested to face justice.
