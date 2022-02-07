2024 elections will be a do-or-die whatever it takes – Ofosu Ampofo

According to him, the NDC acted diplomatically amidst the military intimidations and use of pro-vigilante groups.

Speaking on the death of the founder of the NDC, former President Jerry John Rawlings, and the tolling effect it had on the party, Ampofo said, "we managed to put our pieces together, and we have managed the post-Rawlings era so smoothly."

"We suffered a lot of calamities. Our founder died a few months before the elections. If it were another party, it would have given up but we managed to put our pieces together, and we have managed the post-Rawlings era soo smoothly. My prayer is that we remain united and go through the various elections for peace to prevail so that our party will rise for it to be strong and stable, and we won't depend on any individual to survive as a party. Because to lose the founder of your party a few months to election is not an easy task. I want to thank everybody for the unity maintained for us to move the party forward," he said.

Reacting to comments by the 2020 presidential candidate of the NDC, John Mahama, that the 2024 elections will be a do-or-die affair, Ampofo explained that the comment was not to beat war drums but a call on party members to be alert at the polling stations on election day.