5 MPs initiate motion for a comprehensive probe into the 2020 general elections

The nine-point motion covers issues such as pre-thumb printed ballot papers in Ashanti; multiple declarations of results; an investigation into alleged procurement breaches, the discovery of excess ballot papers, and an inquiry into the violence in six constituencies.

The motion stipulates that the said probe committee must be chaired by a member of the Minority. It is unclear when the motion will be moved in Parliament.

On March 15, 2021, some MPs called for the setting up of a commission of enquiry to probe electoral violence in Ghana so as to help bring justice to those who have suffered excesses from the security agencies.

They said the commission would help determine those who perpetrated violence against Ghanaians and to ensure that they were punished to serve as a deterrent to others.