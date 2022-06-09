The Members on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) who filed for a comprehensive probe include MP for Asawase, Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak, MP for Bolga East, Dr. Dominic Ayine, MP for Akatsi South, Bernard Ahiafor, Buem MP, Kofi Adams and MP for Salaga South, Zuweira Ibrahimah.
5 MPs initiate motion for a comprehensive probe into the 2020 general elections
On the back of the constant allegation that the 2020 presidential and parliamentary election was manipulated by the Electoral Commission (EC) in favour of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and the New Patriotic Party (NPP), five Members of Parliament have filed a private members motion to look into the allegation.
The nine-point motion covers issues such as pre-thumb printed ballot papers in Ashanti; multiple declarations of results; an investigation into alleged procurement breaches, the discovery of excess ballot papers, and an inquiry into the violence in six constituencies.
The motion stipulates that the said probe committee must be chaired by a member of the Minority. It is unclear when the motion will be moved in Parliament.
On March 15, 2021, some MPs called for the setting up of a commission of enquiry to probe electoral violence in Ghana so as to help bring justice to those who have suffered excesses from the security agencies.
They said the commission would help determine those who perpetrated violence against Ghanaians and to ensure that they were punished to serve as a deterrent to others.
While Majority MPs requested for the scope of the probe to begin from electoral violence from 1992 till date, the Minority MPs suggested the focus of enquiries be limited to the 2020 general election in which they said some seven people were shot dead through excesses by the security agencies.
