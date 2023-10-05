He should have apologized to Ghanaians instead of calling us 'hooligans' - Ablakwa responds to BOG boss

In an interview with Central Banking, Dr. Addison deemed the protests unnecessary and advocated for a more civilized approach to address concerns. Responding on TV3's Ghana Tonight, Ablakwa criticized the governor's stance, describing his words as provocative, uncharitable, and condescending.

"These are very provocative words, uncharitable, very discourteous, condescending, and I'm struggling to believe are quotes attributed to the Governor... if he said this, then it will confirm his continuous contempt that the Governor has for Parliament, for the Ghanaian people, and for the laws of our country."

Ablakwa highlighted the Central Bank's financial challenges, alleging technical insolvency and unprecedented losses of GHS60.8 billion. He accused Dr. Addison of printing GHS77 billion without parliamentary approval, a violation of the Bank of Ghana’s Act.

Instead of insults, Ablakwa insists the governor should be apologetic, considering the severity of the accusations. He drew attention to President Akufo Addo's rise to fame through demonstrations, suggesting that calling protestors "hooligans" indirectly labels the president as such.

"After all, if this governor has the courage to speak, he will not be contrite, be apologetic to plead with the Ghanaian people, but he is insulting us. That it is hooligans, uncivilized people who go for demonstrations?... Is he aware that his boss rose to fame based on demonstrations? Then he is also calling President Akufo Addo a hooligan," he added.

Ablakwa affirmed that the minority will pursue accountability, ensuring that the governor is held responsible for his actions.

"I can assure you that the Governor is not going to get away with this. I'm glad we have served notice that these demonstrations will continue. I hope the Office of the special prosecutor takes this one on."