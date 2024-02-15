Akufo-Addo and Bawumia's resignation will save Ghana more than a reshuffle - Minority

Minority Leader Cassiel Ato Forson emphasized that such a move represents the most effective means of alleviating the suffering and hardship experienced by Ghanaians.

Pulse Ghana

In a statement issued on February 14, 2024, Dr. Forson reiterated the belief of the NDC Minority that the optimal solution to address the suffering and hardships of Ghanaians would be for both President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Alhaji Bawumia to resign.

ADVERTISEMENT

"For example, he rebuffed nearly 100 NPP Members of Parliament who demanded the immediate resignation of outgoing Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta," highlighted Forson, underlining the President's consistent obstinacy and defiance during discussions about a reshuffle.

"The suffering of Ghanaians requires a bold and transformative step, and we believe the resignation of both the President and Vice President is the way forward," urged Forson, emphasizing the urgency of considering this proposal as a means of bringing relief to the citizens and fostering positive change in the country.