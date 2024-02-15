ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  politics

Akufo-Addo and Bawumia's resignation will save Ghana more than a reshuffle - Minority

Gideon Nicholas Day

The Minority in Parliament has asserted that the resignation of both President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Bawumia would yield greater benefits for Ghana than the recent ministerial reshuffle.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

According to the National Democratic Congress (NDC), this bold stance is driven by the belief that a comprehensive change in leadership is essential to address the nation's challenges more effectively.

Recommended articles

Minority Leader Cassiel Ato Forson emphasized that such a move represents the most effective means of alleviating the suffering and hardship experienced by Ghanaians.

Cassiel Ato Forson
Cassiel Ato Forson Pulse Ghana

In a statement issued on February 14, 2024, Dr. Forson reiterated the belief of the NDC Minority that the optimal solution to address the suffering and hardships of Ghanaians would be for both President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Alhaji Bawumia to resign.

ADVERTISEMENT

"For example, he rebuffed nearly 100 NPP Members of Parliament who demanded the immediate resignation of outgoing Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta," highlighted Forson, underlining the President's consistent obstinacy and defiance during discussions about a reshuffle.

"The suffering of Ghanaians requires a bold and transformative step, and we believe the resignation of both the President and Vice President is the way forward," urged Forson, emphasizing the urgency of considering this proposal as a means of bringing relief to the citizens and fostering positive change in the country.

On February 14, President Akufo-Addo implemented a ministerial reshuffle, relieving Finance Minister Ken Ofori Atta of his duties, along with affecting 13 current ministers of state, including 10 cabinet ministers and two regional ministers.

Gideon Nicholas Day

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

John Mahama

NDC will oppose EC's move to use Ghana Card as sole ID for voter registration — Mahama

John Mahama

Our economy in a big mess so I can't promise everybody salary increment — Mahama to teachers

Ghana Card

NDC govt under Mahama developed Ghana Card system — Sammy Gyamfi

Ken Agyapong and Sylvester Tetteh

Kennedy Agyapong and Sylvester Tetteh reconcile after Parliament brawl