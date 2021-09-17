Akufo-Addo appoints Elizabeth Sackey as new Accra mayor

Some of the women MMDCEs who are tipped to retain their positions are Catherine Reckling, the District Chief Executive for Sekyere South District in Ashanti region, and Martina Appiah Nyantakyi, the Municipal Chief Executive Officer for Ahafo Ano North in the Ashanti Region.

Diana Attaa-Kusiwaa, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Nkoranza South in the Bono East region is also expected to be renamed as well as Margaret Darko, the Municipal Chief Executive for Suhum Municipal Assembly in the Eastern Region.

Meanwhile, some new entrants for the role of MMDCEs include Josephine Awuku Ansaa Inkoom for Ayensuano District, one of the thirty-three (33) districts in Eastern Region, Anna Adukwe Addo for Tema West Municipal Assembly (TWMA), one of the 10 newly created MMDAs in the Greater Region and Zuweiratu Mada Nashiru for Chereponi District, one of the 260 Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) in the whole of Ghana.

On Thursday, September 16, 2021, President Akufo-Addo, submitted the list of nominated Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) to the Minister for Local Government and Regional Reorganization, Dan Botwe, the Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin disclosed in a Facebook post.