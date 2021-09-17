According to Accra-based Asaase Radio, their sources at the presidency have revealed that Madam Sackey is among 37 women expected to be named Metropolitan, Municipal, District Chief Executive officers (MMDCEs) in the coming days.
Akufo-Addo appoints Elizabeth Sackey as new Accra mayor
President Nana Akufo-Addo has nominated former Deputy Greater Accra Regional Minister Elizabeth Sackey to replace Mohammed Nii Adjei Sowah as the Municipal Chief Executive of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly.
Some of the women MMDCEs who are tipped to retain their positions are Catherine Reckling, the District Chief Executive for Sekyere South District in Ashanti region, and Martina Appiah Nyantakyi, the Municipal Chief Executive Officer for Ahafo Ano North in the Ashanti Region.
Diana Attaa-Kusiwaa, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Nkoranza South in the Bono East region is also expected to be renamed as well as Margaret Darko, the Municipal Chief Executive for Suhum Municipal Assembly in the Eastern Region.
Meanwhile, some new entrants for the role of MMDCEs include Josephine Awuku Ansaa Inkoom for Ayensuano District, one of the thirty-three (33) districts in Eastern Region, Anna Adukwe Addo for Tema West Municipal Assembly (TWMA), one of the 10 newly created MMDAs in the Greater Region and Zuweiratu Mada Nashiru for Chereponi District, one of the 260 Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) in the whole of Ghana.
On Thursday, September 16, 2021, President Akufo-Addo, submitted the list of nominated Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) to the Minister for Local Government and Regional Reorganization, Dan Botwe, the Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin disclosed in a Facebook post.
Arhin in his post confirmed that the President has finalized the list of nominees and that the Local Government Minister will soon announce the names.
