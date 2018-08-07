Pulse.com.gh logo
Akufo-Addo set to trim his 'elephant size' ministers from 110


President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is set to trim his ministerial appointees in an imminent reshuffle, Pulse Ghana has learnt.

The reshuffle is expected to reduce the record-setting number of ministers from 110 to be below 100, sources at the Presidency have said.

Akufo-Addo has been under intense pressure recently to prune his appointees due to the numerous scandals that have rocked the government.

READ ALSO: Nana Addo must sack appointees who misled him on AMERI deal - Ben Ephson

The President set a record last year by naming the biggest ministerial contingent Ghana has ever seen with the appointment of 110 ministers and deputies.

This move drew hue and cry from Ghanaians about the elephant-size of the government and how it will be a drain on the national coffers.

Sacked Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko play

Sacked Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko

 

The President, according to sources, is finally expected to heed to the calls reduce the government and he is expected to boot out some redundant Deputy Ministers as well as some cabinet Ministers.

READ ALSO: Sacked Energy Minister Boakye Agyarko to spit 'fire' after removal

Just yesterday, Akufo-Addo sacked the Energy Minister Bpakye Agyarko for his role in the hugely unpopular re-negotiated Ameri deal.

The novation and amendment agreement was seeking to buy out the deal Ameri Energy had with the government of Ghana under President John Mahama and handed over to a third party Mytilineos for 15 years. Ghana would have ended up paying over Ghc1 billion under the new arrangement.

