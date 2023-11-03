All NDC needs to win is to show videos of Bawumia making promises — Dr. Arthur Kennedy

Dr. Kennedy said Dr. Bawumia who is seeking to lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as the flag bearer deceived Ghanaians to win power and failed woefully to fulfill promises made to the Ghanaian populace.

In an interview on Citi News, he said "A government that has missed most of its promises, and all that the NDC has to do is to show videos of government officials, especially the Vice President, making promises, and when they finish, ask, my fellow Ghanaians, are you better off than you were eight years ago? And that will be the election right there. The question is what is going to be the NPP's fiction or spin."

He indicated that none of the two leading candidates in the party's upcoming presidential primaries will be a match for former President John Mahama in the 2024 presidential elections.

Pulse Ghana

According to him, both candidates have no message to ride on, considering the record of the current government, led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

"What are they going to run on? I mean to the extent that the government has failed... Apart from Nana Addo himself, Dr Bawumia regardless of who he is, is going to take the brunt of the blame.

"And if by some miracle Kennedy Agyapong were to beat him, people will remind everybody that he has been a Member of Parliament and has benefited from a lot of the contracts awarded by the government that has made the public unhappy."

In February 2020, the NPP government unveiled a website to solely monitor its manifesto promises and track the successes it has chalked.

The website, www.delivery.gov.gh, provides the status report of the NPP’s 2016 manifesto promises and also gives data on the gains made by the government so far, three years after assuming power.