Anybody who defends NPP gov't can defend the devil — NDC Chairman

"Anybody who can defend the government now can defend the devil," Nana Akwasi said.

His comments come following the worsening economic hardships in the country.

However, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said he has an abiding faith in God to turn the fortunes of Ghana around.

He has vowed to bring the economy back to the high rates of growth that characterised the management in the three (3) years preceding the COVID-19 outbreak.

"Above all, I continue to have an abiding faith in God to help turn the fortunes of our nation around, accompanied by appropriate policy, determination, and hard work on our part, and I urge all of you gathered here to have that same belief that the fortunes of Ghana under the Presidency of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will be restored. The Battle is the Lord's!!" he said.

He has asserted that the economic challenges facing the country are not hopeless situations.

He stated that his goal, since coming into office, has been to help improve the living standards of the Ghanaians.

"The Akufo-Addo government has not thrown its hands up in despair at this development. We are determined to bring relief to the Ghanaian people, and return the economy back to the high rates of growth that characterised the management of our economy in the three (3) years preceding the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020," he said.