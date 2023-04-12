Arrest Mahama over 'do or die' comment — NPP's Nana Boakye to Police

According to Nana B, Mahama needs to be arrested for inciting political violence.

Earlier, Mahama said the NDC will match the NPP boot for boot in the 2024 elections if the government attempts to intimidate and harass supporters of the party.

Addressing party supporters in the Tain and Banda constituency in the Bono East Region, Mahama said the NDC will not joke in 2024.

According to him, the NDC will be very vigilant at the polling stations during the general elections in 2024 adding that the party wants transparency so that the will of the people will be done after the polls.

Nana B in an interview on Accra-based Citi FM said "Former President John Mahama, said for the 2020 general elections, it's a boot for boot, and 2024 general elections it's going to be a do-or-die affair" insisting that those utterances could incite violence in the country."

He stated that "We [NPP] are forwarding a petition to the police CID. We are calling for the immediate arrest, investigation, and prosecution of former President John Dramani Mahama for all these comments that he has made. We are of the view that it undermines national security and the peace that we are enjoying, it undermines our democratic stability."

Nana B noted that the NPP has included the National Chairman of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia in its petition saying that the NDC will do everything within its power to win the 2024 elections even if they have to sacrifice their lives.

"We have also included the National Chairman of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah over his statements which in our view undermine the peace and stability we enjoy as a democratic nation. During his acceptance speech at the NDC congress, he said they are prepared to sacrifice everything including sacrificing their lives to achieve victory. We are calling for the arrest of these two gentlemen, former President Mahama and Asiedu Nketiah for these comments they made," he noted.

He reiterated that the NPP fully supports the comments by Mr. Acheampong adding that his comments are premised on the economic crisis which the government is working to change the fortunes of the country.

This comes after the General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Fifi Kwetey said the comment by Bryan Acheampong was a treasonable comment hence, should be arrested.

Bryan Acheampong had assured members of the NPP that the economy would bounce back.

He said the government was working to secure a deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

He said by June this year the deal will be closed, a situation that will lead to the resurgence of the economy.

Speaking to members of the NPP in Kwahu after a health walk on Saturday, April 8, 2023, Acheampong said the "NDC party will collapse. If the NDC dares to use threats, Violence, and foolishness in the 2024 election we will let them know we have the men. We will show them that we have the men. We have the men."

However, the Executive Director of the Institute for Democratic Governance (IDEG), Dr. Emmanuel Akwetey has called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to invite Agriculture Minister Bryan Acheampong for questioning.

He suggested that the questioning be made public to serve as a caution to others.