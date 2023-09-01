Bugri Naabu lied over leaked tape to sack Dampare — COP Alex Mensah

He admitted he was part of the conversation and insisted that some part of the conversation was omitted in the audio.

He told the committee that "Hon. Chair, that was a statement by Bugri Naabu, and that is his statement. In that statement, he also mentioned that somebody called Superintendent Gyebi called him and said he was going to meet him at Afrikiko to meet the President. We were all here when Superintendent Gyebi denied that he ever spoke to Bugri Naabu. Bugri Naabu came here to lie."

Dr George Akuffo Dampare Pulse Ghana

He said Dampare is not managing the Police administration well.

According to him, it is an open secret among the top brass of the police service that things are not going well under the current IGP.

COP Mensah added that the IGP's leadership has led to a decline in morale among many police officers.

A leaked audio making the rounds has a Police Commissioner who identified himself as Mensa and a politician, who also describes himself as a former Northern regional chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), plotting the removal of Dr. Dampare because he is too firm and will not allow the 2024 election to be rigged.

In the leaked audio, which was shared by GHone TV on its Twitter page, the Police Commissioner who is said to be retiring is heard in the leaked audio telling the politician that the NPP should forget winning the next general elections if the current IGP remains in office.

