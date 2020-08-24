He said the project will turn out to be a white elephant as it does not make economic sense.

The NPP announced in its manifesto launch over the weekend that it will build an airport in Cape Coast in its second term.

But in a post on Facebook, Kofi Bentil disagreed, called the promise as not thoughtful.

“I come from Cape Coast. An Airport in Cape Coast is a patently bad idea and anyone suggesting that has totally lost it. You want to fly planes for the rich 1% when you have a dangerous road claiming lives every year.

“You won’t simply dualise the road and then put rail beside it for the masses!!! What thinking makes you leave that and rather build an airport?

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

“If Cape Coast road was dualised and straightened. It would be safe to drive there within 45 minutes in an average car. To fly to Cape Coast from Accra would cost you 30 minutes to the airport. 1 hour at the airport checking in and boarding.. 15 minutes of flight time. 30 minutes to get your luggage and leave the airport.

“It will be faster to just drive!!! And wherever you are coming from, there’s an Airport at Takoradi, A short drive from Cape Coast,” he wrote.