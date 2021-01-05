The NDC asked the court to injunct Mr. Korsah from holding himself as the MP-elect and also deter him him from being sworn in parliament on January 7th.

His Lordship, Justice Fredrick Arnold A. K. Nawurah who ruled the case said the ex-parte application, if granted, will be unfair to Mr. Korsah.

The presiding Judge, Lordship Justice Fredrick Arnold A. K. Nawurah stated in his ruling that he “shall refuse the ex parte injunction application.”

“I think the people of Techiman South need a representative at the swearing-in. To injunct the 1st respondent will be unfair. At the end of the trial, if it is established that the election was not done properly, I shall make my orders. I hereby refuse the application.”

Christopher Bayere, the NDC candidate, who filed the application said he won the polls on December 7 and the Electoral Commission fraudulently declared Martin Korsah as winner.

According to him, data available to them indicates that the NDC secured 50,306 votes against the NPP’s 50,013 with 919 rejected ballots.