COVID-19 effects further exacerbated by Russia and Ukraine war — Nana Addo

According to the Embassy, the government must desist from blaming its economic crisis on Russia's attack on Ukraine.

The Embassy in a series of tweets said Ghana’s economic challenges started before the conflict in Ukraine.

"The Embassy took notice of the increased number of news articles somehow or other accusing Russia of all negative trends in agricultural markets, gloomy prospects in terms of access of food, and huge losses of farmers.

"However, the truth is different," it said.

"The Embassy wishes to shed some light on the roots and drivers of this crisis and provide a comprehensive and objective analysis without emotions and political prejudice.

"Food prices started rising in mid-2020 and reached an all-time high in February 2022.

"This is a real market shock caused by high demand and rising prices on food, raw materials, and transportation services, including freight in the post-COVID recovery period," it added.

But the government in Ghana has reiterated its point that the effects of the COVID-19 were exacerbated by the Russia-Ukraine war.