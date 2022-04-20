This comes after the Russian Embassy in Ghana charged the government to be truthful to Ghanaians about the true state of the economy.
COVID-19 effects further exacerbated by Russia and Ukraine war — Nana Addo
The government of Ghana has maintained its position that the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic was exacerbated by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
According to the Embassy, the government must desist from blaming its economic crisis on Russia's attack on Ukraine.
The Embassy in a series of tweets said Ghana’s economic challenges started before the conflict in Ukraine.
"The Embassy took notice of the increased number of news articles somehow or other accusing Russia of all negative trends in agricultural markets, gloomy prospects in terms of access of food, and huge losses of farmers.
"However, the truth is different," it said.
"The Embassy wishes to shed some light on the roots and drivers of this crisis and provide a comprehensive and objective analysis without emotions and political prejudice.
"Food prices started rising in mid-2020 and reached an all-time high in February 2022.
"This is a real market shock caused by high demand and rising prices on food, raw materials, and transportation services, including freight in the post-COVID recovery period," it added.
But the government in Ghana has reiterated its point that the effects of the COVID-19 were exacerbated by the Russia-Ukraine war.
In a Twitter post on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, the Presidency said the "Government is working to restore Ghana back onto the path of progress and prosperity, a path on which our nation was charting before the onset of Covid-19 which negative effects have been further exacerbated by the Russia invasion of Ukraine."
