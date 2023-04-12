Dr. Randy Abbey lists positions held by new Electoral Commissioner in the NPP

On Monday, March 20, 2023, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo swore in three new members to serve at the EC.

They are Rev Akua Ofori Boateng, Salima Armed Tijani, and Dr. Peter Appiahene.

They replace Mrs. Hajia Sa-Adatu Maida, Ebenezer Aggrey-Fynn, and Mrs. Rebecca Kabukie Adjalo who have all retired.

They have therefore joined Mrs. Jean Mensa as Chairperson, Samuel Tettey as Deputy Chairman for Operations, Dr. Bossman Eric Asare, as Deputy Chairman for Corporate, and Ms. Adwoa Asuama Abrefa as Commissioner.

Their appointment is in line with Article 43 (1 and 2) of the 1992 constitution which states that "there shall be an Electoral Commission which shall consist of a chairman, two deputy chairmen, and four other members."

The members of the commission shall be appointed by President under Article 70 of this Constitution.

Dr. Randy Abbey adding his voice to the appointment said "The point, I am making is that as I sit here, I get worried and I have made that point many, many times."

He made this known on the Good Morning Ghana programme and said "And think that the kind of respect that the framers of the constitution gave to leaders in this 4th Republic to use their discretion in doing things in the interest of the state, I am sure that if the framers of the constitution had the opportunity today, they will take back all of that."

"We sit here and we see how the use of discretion has been abused. How positions in the public service have been politicised to the extent that now, we have moved from even the top to even middle-level management, as far as appointments are concerned."

Dr. Abbey listed all the positions held by Dr. Appiahene in the NPP from his CV.

"This is the CV prepared by the man himself (Dr. Appiahene), I’m just reading aspects of it. 'Political position held and service to the NPP', that is how he titles it," he added.