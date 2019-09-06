According to him, he is prepared to take up the challenge if selected.

Some political pundits in the NDC have hinted that Asiedu Nketia is being considered as a possible running mate to Mahama in the 2020 election.

Asiedu Nketia

He said quality leadership skills, rather than knowledge in a specific field, is required to serve in appointed or elected offices.

In an interview on Accra-based Joy FM, the NDC scribe popularly known as General Mosquito stated that "I would gladly accept the offer if it comes."

John Mahama, NDC flagbearer

He has, however, dismissed reports that former Finance Minister, Kwesi Botchwey has been selected as running mate.