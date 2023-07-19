According to him, the choice of candidate, campaign message, and campaign style of all political parties would play crucial roles in determining the outcome of the election.
Elections 2024: Credibility is a key factor that voters will consider — Alan
Alan Kyerematen, a flagbearer aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has said the 2024 general election will be based on the credibility of the candidate and the campaign style of the party.
These factors, he said, would not only shape the eventual outcome of the election but also determine the level of trust and support that the candidate could garner from the electorate.
Addressing party delegates and supporters at Sogakope in the Volta region as part of his campaign, Alan said urged them to vote massively for him to lead the party to retain power in the 2024 general election.
Credibility he stated is a factor that voters consider when making their decision at the polls.
He indicated that a candidate with a strong track record of integrity, competence, and commitment to the welfare of the people will have a higher chance of winning the support of the electorate.
Alan is seeking to be the next flagbearer of the party for the 2024 polls.
The NPP stalwarts contesting the flagbearer are Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, former Agriculture Minister, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto; former MP for Mampong, Francis Addai-Nimoh; former Railways and Development Minister, Joe Ghartey and former Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko.
Others are former General Secretary of the NPP, Kwabena Agyei Agyepong; Energy Analyst, Kwadwo Poku; two-time presidential aspirant, Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku and MP, Assin Central Kennedy Agyapong.
