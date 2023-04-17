Ghanaians are too petty — Joewise speaks on Appiahene as Electoral Commissioner

His comments come after the Coalition of Domestic Election Observers (CODEO) demanded the immediate resignation of Dr. Peter Appiahene and Hajia Salima Ahmed Tijani as members of the EC.

Dr. Appiahene, for instance, has been linked to the NPP's student wing, TESCON, with accusations that he was once a patron of TESCON in the Bono Region.

Joseph Osei Owusu who is popularly called Joewise asserted that Dr. Appiahene cannot influence the outcome of the 2024 elections

ADVERTISEMENT

He said: "The proper accounting of election results is done at the polling stations, pay attention to that place. We are so petty - in many instances, petty.

"In this country, there is not a single person who is not aligned left or right – there is none. The so-called NGOs, each one of them (is aligned with a party). They each have their preferences; Public appearance is a different matter, but they each have their preferences.

Pulse Ghana

"What I did yesterday cannot show that my integrity is at stake for what I do today," he added.

On Monday, March 20, 2023, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo swore in three new members to serve at the EC.

ADVERTISEMENT

They are Rev Akua Ofori Boateng, Salima Armed Tijani, and Dr. Peter Appiahene.

They replace Mrs. Hajia Sa-Adatu Maida, Ebenezer Aggrey-Fynn, and Mrs. Rebecca Kabukie Adjalo who have all retired.

They have therefore joined Mrs. Jean Mensa as Chairperson, Samuel Tettey as Deputy Chairman for Operations, Dr. Bossman Eric Asare, as Deputy Chairman for Corporate, and Ms. Adwoa Asuama Abrefa as Commissioner.

Their appointment is in line with Article 43 (1 and 2) of the 1992 constitution which states that "there shall be an Electoral Commission which shall consist of a chairman, two deputy chairmen, and four other members."