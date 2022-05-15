I didn't embezzle PNC funds — 2020 flagbearer Apasera denies

In an interview on Citi News, Apasera said "For whatever we raised, this is the first time everybody knew the amount we raised and the first time it was lodged in the party account and the first time every officer of the party presented a programme and a budget that was funded. This money was for the campaign, and it wasn’t meant for anything else. I applied it, and it was disbursed by the treasurer, which everyone knew about."

David Apasera, and the National Chairman, Moses Danibaah were sacked from the PNC by the party's National Executive Committee (NEC) over alleged misconduct and embezzlement of party funds.

The General Secretary of the PNC, Janet Nabila, on Thursday, May 12, 2022, addressing the press said "NEC concluded that the duo violated Article 14 (A) of the PNC constitution, which states that any member of the party who is aggrieved by the party’s action and inaction shall within 21 days seek redress from the internal dispute resolution of the party and shall have a further right of appeal.

"NEC also took notice of a purported standing committee meeting, which was unduly conveyed and presided over by the two."

But Apasera said Janet Nabila did not have the power to suspend him, as she is herself a suspended executive.