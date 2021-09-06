I welcome Guinea coup d'état – Fix The Country convener

"Still waiting on confirmation of its success. Hopefully a new transition process is put in place quickly. Guinea shall work again".

"If only the People of Guinea had fixed themselves, all this won’t be happening!

"Ghanaians, let's please fix ourselves. We don't want anyone to have any funny ideas.," he said.

He also called on Ghanaians to pass a vote of no confidence in the 1992 Constitution and trigger the process for a new Constitution.

"The 1992 Constitution shouldn't be changed through the barrel of the Gun! It should be changed through our voices.

"No soldier can take away our sovereign right to decide the fate of our constitution. Neho!

"I don't understand what is going on. Are the people of Guinea welcoming this illegal coup?

"Have they not read the insults on my Facebook page?

"A section of Ghanaians know Guinea better. They should listen to us la. Neho!

"If a Coup must be done in a pandemic, it must observe COVID-19 protocols. Masks up.

"You can't make a coup like you are organizing Sir John's funeral. What is that? 💯 percent for Guinea Coup," Oliver noted.

Military takeover

Guinea President Alpha Condé, who won a controversial third term in office last October, was arrested by soldiers on Sunday, September 5, and is still in detention in an undisclosed location.

With gunshots ringing around the capital Conakry, the coup plotters announced the dissolution of Conde's government, the constitution, institutions, and the formation of a transitional government.

Hundreds of people emptied into the streets of most Guinean towns and suburbs to celebrate the coup.

"We are free...today is our day of freedom," a man in a dirty brown T-shirt bellowed before television cameras, as a crowd cheered around him.