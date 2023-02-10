He said he has bid his time over the years and naturally he is the right person to succeed President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.
I’m next in line to succeed Akufo-Addo as President – Dr. Konadu Apraku
Dr. Kofi Konadu Apraku, a flagbearer hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has disclosed that it is his time to lead the party into the next general elections.
Speaking to Accra based GHOne TV, he said the party believes in a system of hierarchy where people are in line to take up positions available in the party.
“… there is this sense in our part of the world that this older and this the one whose turn has come and that is the one.
“For me and Nana Akufo-Addo we come from Prof Adu Boahen. And I have always been behind Nana Akufo-Addo, his excellency the president. We have had excellent relations both in Parliament and as ministers.
“It has always been the case that he will go before I go… and I think when he finishes, I will inherit him,” he said.
Dr Apraku, a former Minister for Regional Cooperation under ex-President John Agyekum Kufour will face competition from the likes of former Trade and Industry Minister Alan Kyerematen Assin, Central MP Ken Agyapong, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the former Food and Agriculture Minister, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, and ex-Mampong MP Francis Addai-Nimoh for the flagbearership position of the NPP.
