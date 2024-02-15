During a press conference in Accra on February 14, 2024, Fifi Kwetey characterized Dr. Bawumia as an unfit leader, citing incompetence, a lack of vision, an inability to take responsibility, and a lack of credibility, making him unsuitable to guide Ghana through challenging times.
Incompetent Bawumia lacks vision and not credible to lead Ghana — NDC
Fifi Kwetey, the General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has asserted that Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia lacks vision and credibility to lead Ghana, claiming the NPP-led administration has engaged in falsehoods to mask economic mismanagement since 2016.
Recommended articles
Fifi Kwetey's remarks were prompted by a lecture given by Dr. Bawumia, where he unveiled his vision as the NPP's potential flag bearer for the upcoming 2024 general elections.
According to him, he [Bawumia] peddled many lies, we are duty bound to set the records straight. Moreover, we [NDC] must bring to the attention of Ghanaians to grave character and capacity failures that we believe must not be glossed over if trust is to be restored again in political leadership across the partisan spectrum.
Fifi Kwetey highlighted Mahama's contributions to health infrastructure, including the UGMC, Ridge Hospital, Ga East Municipal Hospital, and Shai Osudoku Hospital, which played a pivotal role in the COVID-19 pandemic.
He praised Mahama for creating a stabilization fund from oil revenue, crucial during the 2020 crisis, and criticized the Bawumia-led economic team for not allocating funds to address the country's debts from 2025, despite having access to over 800 billion Cedis in resources over nearly eight years.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh