Incompetent Bawumia lacks vision and not credible to lead Ghana — NDC

Fifi Kwetey's remarks were prompted by a lecture given by Dr. Bawumia, where he unveiled his vision as the NPP's potential flag bearer for the upcoming 2024 general elections.

According to him, he [Bawumia] peddled many lies, we are duty bound to set the records straight. Moreover, we [NDC] must bring to the attention of Ghanaians to grave character and capacity failures that we believe must not be glossed over if trust is to be restored again in political leadership across the partisan spectrum.

Fifi Kwetey highlighted Mahama's contributions to health infrastructure, including the UGMC, Ridge Hospital, Ga East Municipal Hospital, and Shai Osudoku Hospital, which played a pivotal role in the COVID-19 pandemic.

He praised Mahama for creating a stabilization fund from oil revenue, crucial during the 2020 crisis, and criticized the Bawumia-led economic team for not allocating funds to address the country's debts from 2025, despite having access to over 800 billion Cedis in resources over nearly eight years.



